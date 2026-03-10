Officials with the Milwaukee Police Department say they're searching for a critical missing person, 33-year-old Nicolas Blakely.

They say Blakely was last seen on foot in the area of N. Teutonia and W. Good Hope Ave. at around 9:45 PM on Monday.

WATCH: Police search for critical missing man in Milwaukee

Police search for critical missing man in Milwaukee

Police say Blakely was last seen wearing a blue puffy jacket over a white hooded sweatshirt, with tan Nike sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip