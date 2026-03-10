Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Police search for critical missing man in Milwaukee

Police search for critical missing man in Milwaukee
Police search for critical missing man in Milwaukee
Posted
and last updated

Officials with the Milwaukee Police Department say they're searching for a critical missing person, 33-year-old Nicolas Blakely.

They say Blakely was last seen on foot in the area of N. Teutonia and W. Good Hope Ave. at around 9:45 PM on Monday.

WATCH: Police search for critical missing man in Milwaukee

Police search for critical missing man in Milwaukee

Police say Blakely was last seen wearing a blue puffy jacket over a white hooded sweatshirt, with tan Nike sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your Northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
Chavez, Makaylah Profile Pic 2026.png

Meet your Southern Milwaukee County reporter: Makaylah Chavez