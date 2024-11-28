FRANKLIN — Dozens of police officers hit the road Wednesday night in search of drunk and impaired drivers.

Officers from both Milwaukee and Waukesha counties gathered at Goerke’s Corners in Brookfield for a street roll call. These officers are part of the Southeastern Wisconsin Impaired Driving Task Force.

More than 40 agencies participate in various OWI (operating while intoxicated) task force deployments in the area.

“Every time you are out on a deployment, you are making a difference,” said Capt. Matt Borchardt of the Greenfield Police Department.

Mike Beiermeister Capt. Matt Borchardt

The Wednesday before Thanksgiving has many nicknames, such as “Drinksgiving” or “Blackout Wednesday.” It is a time when friends and families come together to celebrate.

Drivers can expect to see more police cars patrolling into the early morning.

Watch: Police step up efforts against drunk driving as holiday season kicks off

Police officers step up efforts against drunk driving as holiday season kicks off

Sgt. Sean Patyk of the Franklin Police Department was driving one of those cars while on patrol.

TMJ4 spent a few hours with Sgt. Patyk to learn how these patrols keep people safe.

“Our intent is not to get people in trouble,” said Sgt. Patyk. “We want people to have a good time. We want people to enjoy the holidays, but do it responsibly.”

Mike Beiermeister Sgt. Sean Patyk of the Franklin Police Department

He urged drivers to consider all available resources before getting behind the wheel, such as scheduling a rideshare in advance, having a sober friend pick them up, using public transportation, or taking the keys from a friend who is about to drive drunk.

Even with all those resources, he said, people will still attempt to drive under the influence.

“There are still people who will push the envelope, and that’s what we’re here to stop,” said Sgt. Patyk.

Sgt. Patyk hopes that by providing a visible presence on the roadways, it will encourage those who have been drinking to think twice before getting behind the wheel.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip