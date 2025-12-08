Police officer, civilian injured in crash during investigation near 121st and Blue Mound

WAUWATOSA — A Wauwatosa police officer and a civilian were injured Saturday evening in a crash near North 121st Street and West Blue Mound Road, according to police.

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, the incident occurred while officers were investigating an earlier crash at the same location.

Both individuals were transported to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

Police are continuing to verify the circumstances surrounding the incident and have not released additional details.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

