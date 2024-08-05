Milwaukee police investigation near 5th & St. Paul shuts down highway; all roads now re-open

MILWAUKEE — The I-43 interchange briefly shut down on Monday over what appeared to be a false alarm of a suspicious vehicle.

DOT video showed the moment police were closing one of the exits. Our crews found a heavy police presence at nearby 5th and St. Paul.

Police say that after investigating the vehicle in question, they found no threats to the public. All roads have now reopened.

