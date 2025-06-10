Watch Now
Police investigating rollover crash near Shorewood High School

It’s unclear what led to the crash or if anyone was injured
SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Shorewood police are investigating a rollover crash that happened late Tuesday morning near Shorewood High School.

The crash occurred just after 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, June 10, near Bartlett and Capitol.

Shorewood crash
Two cars involved in the crash are seen in the middle of the road. It's unclear what led to the crash.

Emergency crews from the North Shore Fire Department were still on scene when TMJ4’s photojournalist arrived.

Shorewood crash
Police and emergency crews can be seen at the scene of the rollover crash near Bartlett and Capitol.

It’s unclear what led to the crash or if anyone was injured. TMJ4 has reached out to the fire department for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

