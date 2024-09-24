Police investigating possible human remains found near MLK Drive and Highland

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating possible human remains recovered from the Milwaukee River over the weekend.

The remains were found near MLK Drive and Highland on Saturday, Sept. 21.

According to an email from police, they have no further information, but the remains are not believed to be those of Sade Robinson, the teen who was killed and dismembered in April.

