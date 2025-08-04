Police investigating ‘intentionally’ set fire near 25th and Michigan in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fire they believe was intentionally set early Monday morning, damaging two buildings.
Fire crews responded to the fire just after 3:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 4, near 25th and Michigan.
No injuries were reported in the fire, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department. While details about how the fire started remain unclear, police have determined it was deliberately set.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
