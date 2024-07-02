Watch Now
Police investigate fatal shooting near Fond du Lac and Burleigh in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office confirms staff have been called to a fatal shooting near Burleigh and Fond du Lac.
Posted at 7:05 AM, Jul 02, 2024

TMJ4 is following breaking news Tuesday morning.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office confirms staff have been called out to a fatal shooting near Burleigh and Fond du Lac in the city of Milwaukee.

TMJ4 has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information.

This story will be updated.

