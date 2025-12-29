Police chase ends in crash into porch of Milwaukee home; four arrested

MILWAUKEE — A police chase ended in Milwaukee on Sunday morning when the driver of a stolen vehicle allegedly crashed into the porch of a home, leading to four arrests, according to Milwaukee police.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. near South Hilbert Street and East Bay Street.
According to police, the chase began after officers attempted to pull over the driver, who they say was observed driving recklessly. Police said the driver refused to stop, leading to the chase, which ended when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the porch.
No injuries were reported in the crash, according to police.
Four people were arrested, including an 18-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman, and a 20-year-old man. The vehicle was determined to be stolen, police said.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
