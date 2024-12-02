MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have launched a homicide investigation after finding a person dead in a garbage cart near 39th and Brown.
Police say the person sustained fatal gunshot wounds.
Police: Body found in garbage bin near 39th and Brown
The discovery occurred around 10:40 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation, and police are seeking unknown suspect(s).
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or via the P3 Tips app.
