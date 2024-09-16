Police apprehend man after hours-long stand off on roof near 24th and National

A man on the roof of a residential building at 24th and National ignored calls from police to come down for hours Monday afternoon.

TMJ4 crews arrived at the scene around 1:30 p.m. and saw a man standing and pacing on the roof, with officers on the roof one building over.

"It's been going on for a couple of hours, two and a half hours, I believe," said Pastor Marty Calderon.

He was one of the many people watching Milwaukee police, firefighters, and FBI agents working to bring the man down from the building.

Man flees to roof as Milwaukee police issue warrant

"When I pulled up over here, I saw everything happening, so I jumped out," recalled Calderon. "I know some people here and started talking with them, engaging with them about what's happening."

Police have not confirmed why they were called to the home, but people in the neighborhood, including family of the man on the roof, told TMJ4 officers had a search warrant for drug activity in the apartment.

After hours of negotiation, TMJ4 was there when firefighters lifted the ladder and brought the man down from the roof and into police custody.

City workers then began boarding up the inside and outside of the home that was at the center of the investigation.

Pastor Calderon said people in the neighborhood are working to curb crime in the area.

"There are organizations out here working to try and reduce that kind of activity in this area. We have a church right down the street that does a lot of work in the neighborhood and other great organizations really trying to curb what's been going on in this area."

Police have not confirmed to TMJ4 the cause of the investigation, but at least one person is in custody.

