Poetry and Dance: The weekend events that showcase the best of Milwaukee arts

MILWAUKEE — Looking for family fun in Milwaukee? I spoke with event organizers about two very cool community events happening this weekend. Dance For Hope and Talk Yo Talk Poetry are both all about highlighting the vibrant arts community in Milwaukee. The following is a transcript of our conversations.

GIDEON VERDIN:

"I'm here with the ALYCE with dance for hope. You have an amazing event coming up on Saturday. Tell us about it."

ALYCE ANDREWS- DANCE FOR HOPE:

"Well Dance for Hope is an event for the City of Milwaukee. We're bringing dancers and companies all over the city to come for one purpose to be united to share hope with the city."

GIDEON VERDIN:

"What is it about dance that brings hope?"

ALYCE ANDREWS- DANCE FOR HOPE:

"Well, dance is a universal language. This is normally not done. We're normally in our own little pockets doing our own thing, which is very, very good. But the vision is to come together for one purpose. And we're just going to share hope with the City of Milwaukee through dance, and we've become united we've come to a new community, and community is key to having healing in this city. We're gonna have modern, we're gonna have hip hop, we're gonna have classical ballet. We're gonna have many cultural groups. We're gonna have jazz, we're gonna have all sorts of fun dancing. This event is free. This is open, please come show up. You are welcome. This is our gift to the city. of Milwaukee."

GIDEON VERDIN:

"Now I'm here at the African American Women's Center with AJamou Butler to talk about his upcoming event this Saturday talk about your talk poetry slam tell us about it."

AJAMOU BUTLER - TALK YO TALK POETRY:

"The Talk yo Talk Poetry Slam is a competition that we started back in February. And it's your typical poetry slam between spoken word artists who want to invest in a craft want to sharpen and build a craft and make some money while doing it. We got 12 poets from throughout the Midwest, Ohio, St. Louis, Chicago racing and all throughout Milwaukee going round for round four chance at winning $1,000 first place prize"

GIDEON VERDIN:

"The last time we talked we talked about Heal the Hood another positive community event that you do, I got to ask why do you keep doing these events for the community. I love it because the community loves it we need and we love it and I sincerely love giving back to the arts."

"Dance for Hope MKE will be held on Saturday, June 29th at McKinley Marina Park from 12:30-2:30 pm. It's a Free Family Friendly Event. The purpose of this event is to build unity in the dance community and to share HOPE with the City of Milwaukee. Dance for Hope MKE goal is to bring Hope to our community"

Talk Yo Talk Poetry Slam was held on Saturday, June 29th at The African American Women Center.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip