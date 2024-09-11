Players from the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers team react to new movie about their historic season

The story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers is hitting the big screen.

The film is called "Just a Bit Outside: The Story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers."

TMJ4's Sydni Eure heard from the players themselves as they took us through the historic season.

Watch: Historic 1982 Brewers season hits the big screen.

Story of the 1982 Brewers is hitting the big screen

You may think you know the story of the 1982 team, but you may have never heard it quite like this. Excitement is growing for Wednesday night's premiere, as several former players will be back in Milwaukee to watch it on the big screen, including former Brewers pitchers Moose and Jim Slanton.

Both were a part of the 1982 trip to the World Series, and say the movie is a journey of highs and lows, all from the players' point of view.

TMJ4 Jim Slanton and Moose Haas, former Milwaukee Brewers players.

"It's always exciting," says Slanton. "I mean, coming back here to Milwaukee, everything has been first class and we're really excited to see the film."

Director Sean Hanish says he's excited to share the film and is thankful to everyone who has already made the premiere a sold out experience.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip