Plans for Milwaukee County's first Costco move forward in Franklin

Franklin's Planning Commission has approved rezoning for Milwaukee County's first Costco store, marking a significant step forward for the retail giant's expansion in the area.

The proposed store would be built at 27th and Drexel on the former Northwestern Mutual campus.

To complete the project, Costco would need to purchase approximately 20 acres of land from Northwestern Mutual.

Franklin's mayor said Costco aims to have the store open by the end of 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

