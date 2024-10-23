Pink & Justin Timberlake postpones concerts; 'The New Fashioned' to host a special tribute party for fans

MILWAUKEE — The New Fashioned, a Bars & Recreation venue in the Deer District, is hosting a Pink tribute party tonight, the evening a Pink concert was originally scheduled to take place.

The event will celebrate Pink's music and artistry, giving fans an opportunity to come together and enjoy a night of her greatest hits.

The New Fashioned will offer themed snacks and cocktails, a dance party, a “see you soon” card and poster station, a best Pink-inspired outfit contest, trivia, a photo booth, and free hyperbowling for Pink and Justin Timberlake ticketholders.

Timberlake postponed his Milwaukee show, originally set for next Monday, Oct. 28, on Tuesday evening.

“We understand how much these concerts meant to the fans, so we want to provide a space for them to celebrate together,” said Marla Poytinger, CEO of Bars & Recreation. “We’re thrilled to offer something special for those who were looking forward to the shows.”

The party will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at 1122 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.

The New Fashioned is also offering free three-hour parking at the Highland Garage (1030 N. 6th St.) for all attendees. Parking can be validated upon entry at The New Fashioned.

