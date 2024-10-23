Justin Timberlake postpones Fiserv Forum concert due to illness; rescheduled for February

MILWAUKEE — Justin Timberlake has postponed his Milwaukee show scheduled for next Monday, Oct. 28.
The singer was set to bring his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour" to Milwaukee but said he has not been “feeling great the last few shows,” and revealed he has bronchitis and laryngitis on social media.
His Milwaukee show has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 22.
Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date, according to Fiserv Forum’s website.
Timberlake’s tour rescheduling comes just days after pop star "Pink" postponed her show at Fiserv Forum, originally set for Wednesday, Oct. 23.
