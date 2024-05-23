You can pick up a free kite at the 37th annual Ikea Family Kite Festival!

It's this weekend at Veterans Park on the lakefront in Milwaukee. You can watch The Fabulous Windjammers, a professional precision kite-flying team from Detroit, perform three times per day. The Chicago Fire kite Team will also be flying during the festival.

Don't miss the Canadian Dream Team, who will be making an appearance with their two large Super Giant Whale kites, their 120 foot Trilobite kite, and their all new Giant Ikea Shark kite.

The Family Kite Festival runs from Saturday, May 25th through Sunday, May 26th. Festivities start at 10:00 a.m. and wrap up at 6:00 p.m.

TMJ4's Brendan Johnson got a chance to interview Scott Fisher with Gift of Wings, which hosts the event. You can watch the full interview above.

Read more about the event here.

