Pick ’n Save, Metro Market donate food and water to help flood victims

MILWAUKEE — Pick ’n Save and Metro Market delivered 18 pallets of products to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin on Friday.

The donation included about 31,000 bottles of water and nearly 3,000 jars of peanut butter to help support community members affected by recent flooding. The supplies will assist residents as they navigate the aftermath of flooding in the region.

“In the wake of devastating flooding, this donation from Pick ’n Save and Metro Market is more than just food and water, it’s immediate relief for our neighbors and pantry partners facing unimaginable challenges,” said Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin President and CEO Patti Habeck. “With demand for assistance at its highest in more than five years, these essential supplies will help us reach families who need us most right now. We are deeply grateful for this swift and generous support, which strengthens our ability to respond quickly and meet the needs of the communities we serve.”

Pick ’n Save and Metro Market will also be collecting donations at the checkout line. Shoppers will have the option to round up their purchases through Aug. 25 to help support those impacted by the flooding.

