Phobruary 2026 celebrates Southeast Asian cuisine and small businesses on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE — Phobruary, a beloved month-long food and cultural celebration, returns to Milwaukee’s Silver City neighborhood along National Avenue this month.

Now in its 13th year, Phobruary highlights the role of food as a powerful connector—bringing neighbors together while uplifting family-owned Southeast Asian restaurants. This year’s participating businesses, Vientiane Noodle Shop and Thai Barbq Restaurant, will offer special pho promotions throughout the month, inviting the community to experience the iconic Vietnamese noodle soup.

Since launching in 2012, Phobruary has grown into a signature VIA Community Development Corporation initiative that supports local entrepreneurship, promotes cultural exchange, and positions National Avenue as a destination for authentic, affordable dining.

“This year’s Phobruary carries special significance as National Avenue prepares for major reconstruction,” said JoAnna Bautch, Executive Director of VIA CDC. “During times of disruption, small businesses feel it first. Choosing to dine locally during this time is a simple but meaningful way to show up for the family-owned restaurants that give our neighborhoods their character and keep our local economy strong.”

Throughout the month of February, VIA CDC will host giveaways for restaurant-goers. Customers will have the chance to win a $25 gift card to one of the participating restaurants.

“Phobruary is about more than food—it’s about honoring culture, celebrating resilience, and investing in the local businesses that make Milwaukee’s near South Side so vibrant,” Bautch added.

