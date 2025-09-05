MILWAUKEE — As the NFL regular season kicked off with a Thursday Night Football game on TMJ4, many Philadelphia sports fans who were in Milwaukee for the Brewers and Phillies series were excited to see their football team start the NFL season.

"I love football, it's been my life probably since I was a kid," Ben Flechner said.

Flechner was raised in Wisconsin and loves the Packers, but something about the Eagles drew him in.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

"Everyone in Philadelphia is just like that; they care about football, they care about all the sports, and I respect that, I love it," Flechner said.

As Phillies fans shuffled out of American Family Field, they tuned into TMJ4 to watch their Eagles in action.

"It's a big day if you're a Philadelphia sports fan, it's a big day," Anne Miller said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

The Miller family traveled to Wisconsin to watch their favorite teams compete this week. The reigning Super Bowl champions kicked off the regular season against their NFC East rivals, the Cowboys.

Watch: Philadelphia Eagles fans in Milwaukee celebrate the NFL season kickoff on TMJ4

Philadelphia Eagles fans in Milwaukee celebrate the NFL season kickoff on TMJ4

Near American Family Field, local bars were packed with both Eagles and Packers fans celebrating the return of football season. Fans shared excitement about All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons finding a new home in Green Bay.

"We got this Micah Parsons, that's all new, and I don't really know much about him, so I'm excited to see what he can bring to the game," Roberta Gafford said.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4

Gafford is a Wisconsin sports fan who traveled from California to see all her favorite teams this week.

For Flechner, the trade represents a win-win situation and fuels his championship dreams.

"I wanna see Eagles-Packers in the championship, that'd be beautiful," Flechner said.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

