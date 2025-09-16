MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order Monday allowing eligible patients to receive COVID-19 vaccines without a prescription, combating guidelines set by the federal government over the summer.

The order applies to everyone 6 months old or older and comes after the FDA restricted vaccine access for people younger than 65 who don't have underlying health conditions.

Dr. Hashim Zaibak, who runs Hayat Pharmacy in Milwaukee, said the federal guidance created uncertainty for pharmacists in recent weeks.

Pharmacist and patient support Evers' executive order to protect vaccine access

"Pharmacists were confused in the last couple of weeks. Do we need a prescription for somebody who is healthy? Do we not?" Zaibak said.

Zaibak said the governor's executive order has made his job easier and improved patient care.

"This executive order made it easier for us to do our job to take care of the patients and to offer them the vaccines."

The pharmacy owner said the order creates better access both for vaccine eligibility and insurance coverage costs.

The vaccine access issue comes as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces scrutiny over his vaccination criticism. Earlier this month, Kennedy was questioned about his stance on vaccines.

"I understand some medicines harm people, some of them have risks, some of them have benefits that outweigh those risks for certain populations, and the same is true with vaccines, and we don't understand the risk profile," Kennedy said.

Despite the ongoing debate, patients like Louis Orlando continue to seek vaccinations. Orlando received his flu, COVID-19, and pneumonia vaccines at Hayat Pharmacy on Tuesday.

"Well, I don't want to get any of the things that I'm getting vaccinated for," Orlando said.

Orlando supports the governor's decision to expand access while respecting individual choice.

"I'm pro-vaccine, but I'm not telling other people what they should be. It's an individual choice, and that's my choice," Orlando said.

Zaibak emphasized the public health benefits of vaccination programs.

"It's been scientifically proven that the more people who are vaccinated for flu and COVID, and other diseases, the less likely these people will end up in the hospital," Zaibak said.

The pharmacy owner said he hopes the Wisconsin government continues supporting vaccine access.

