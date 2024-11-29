Pfister Hotel to kick off the holiday season with its annual Santa tree-lighting

The Pfister Hotel is welcoming the holiday season with its annual tree lighting with Santa tonight.

As part of the decades-old tradition, guests can sip warm drinks, enjoy holiday treats, and mingle with Santa during the celebration.

To support the Milwaukee community, The Pfister team will collect non-perishable food items for Hunger Task Force. Guests are encouraged to bring a donation and add extra cheer to their evening by visiting Blu for festive holiday cocktails after the ceremony.

When: 5–6:30 p.m. today

Where: The Pfister Hotel Lobby, 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202

The tree lighting ceremony is free and open to the public. Complimentary parking is available with a purchase.

