Pfister Hotel to kick off the holiday season with its annual Santa tree-lighting

The Pfister Hotel is welcoming the holiday season with its annual tree lighting with Santa tonight.
As part of the decades-old tradition, guests can sip warm drinks, enjoy holiday treats, and mingle with Santa during the celebration.
To support the Milwaukee community, The Pfister team will collect non-perishable food items for Hunger Task Force. Guests are encouraged to bring a donation and add extra cheer to their evening by visiting Blu for festive holiday cocktails after the ceremony.
When: 5–6:30 p.m. today
Where: The Pfister Hotel Lobby, 424 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202
The tree lighting ceremony is free and open to the public. Complimentary parking is available with a purchase.
