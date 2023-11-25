Pfister Hotel kicks off the holiday season with Santa, tree-lighting

DOWNTOWN MILWAUKEE — With Thanksgiving officially behind us, despite the leftovers, at the Pfister Hotel Friday night hundreds of people turned up to go all in on Christmas.

As a part of the hotel’s decades-old annual tree-lighting ceremony, people put on their holiday sweaters, sang songs, and got to mingle with Santa.

“Seeing all these people come and just having it actually pan out is awesome,” Head Concierge Briana Greer said. “It’s a great evening.”

Many at the event said the ceremony is a chance to kick off Christmas with family and focus on what the holiday season is all about.

For 19-year-old Amillia Bell, who attends college out-of-state, the highlight is being back home.

“I love being with my family,” Bell said. “(To) be able to share time and share different memories with them is really really cool and awesome.”

The Pfister Hotel will also be hosting Breakfast with Santa, Letters to Santa, and increasing afternoon tea hours for the holiday season. More details are available on their website.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip