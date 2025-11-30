Pfister Hotel kicks off holiday season with tree lighting ceremony

MILWAUKEE — The Pfister Hotel kicked off the holiday season on Friday with its annual tree lighting ceremony.
Santa led the celebration as hundreds gathered to witness the 18-foot tree light up for the first time this season.
According to a release from The Pfister, the tree is lit up with 5,100 lights.
Hotel staff also decorated the space with 750 yards of ribbon to create 150 large-scale bows. 320 feet of garland are also on display.
During the event, the Pfister also collected non-perishable food donations for Hunger Task Force.
