Pfister Hotel kicks off holiday season with tree lighting ceremony

MILWAUKEE — The Pfister Hotel kicked off the holiday season on Friday with its annual tree lighting ceremony.

Santa led the celebration as hundreds gathered to witness the 18-foot tree light up for the first time this season.

According to a release from The Pfister, the tree is lit up with 5,100 lights.

The Pfister Hotel Holiday tree at The Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee

Hotel staff also decorated the space with 750 yards of ribbon to create 150 large-scale bows. 320 feet of garland are also on display.

During the event, the Pfister also collected non-perishable food donations for Hunger Task Force.

