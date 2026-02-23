Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pettit Center invites public to sign banner honoring Jordan Stolz

Pettit National Ice Center
Join 5x Olympic Gold Medalist Bonnie Blair Cruikshank in signing a banner for Jordan Stolz in the Pettit Center lobby. The public is invited to sign the banner. No purchase necessary.
Jordan Stolz banner
Posted

MILWAUKEE — The Pettit National Ice Center is asking the public to help celebrate hometown hero Jordan Stolz.

Visitors are invited to sign a congratulatory banner currently located in the Pettit Center lobby. No purchase is necessary.

The signing will be available through most of the week or until space runs out.

A separate display recognizing all 2026 Olympic speed skaters will be installed at the arena soon.

A Pettit Center representative said Stolz is receiving the special tribute because he trains at the facility.

