Pettit Center invites public to sign banner honoring Jordan Stolz

MILWAUKEE — The Pettit National Ice Center is asking the public to help celebrate hometown hero Jordan Stolz.

Visitors are invited to sign a congratulatory banner currently located in the Pettit Center lobby. No purchase is necessary.

The signing will be available through most of the week or until space runs out.

A separate display recognizing all 2026 Olympic speed skaters will be installed at the arena soon.

A Pettit Center representative said Stolz is receiving the special tribute because he trains at the facility.

