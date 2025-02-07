MILWAUKEE — For Vidal Martinez, a daily stroll at South Shore Park with his dog Thor has always been a highlight.
“I love the park. He grew up here. I love it,” said Martinez.
However, recent news about mysterious bird deaths along the shores of Lake Michigan near Chicago has put a damper on their outings.
The Milwaukee County Zoo recently closed its aviary building as a precaution due to suspected avian illnesses.
TMJ4 also found mysterious bird deaths at Bradford Beach and South Shore Park.
Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/milwaukee-county-zoo-closes-aviary-for-foreseeable-future-over-bird-flu-concerns
As a result, Martinez is now on high alert.
“I've noticed dead birds around. It’s a big concern,” he explained.
While veterinarians indicate that the risk of illness to dogs remains low, they caution that pets can still become infected through contact with infected birds or their droppings, particularly from species such as geese, ducks, and gulls.
Watch: Pet owners share worries as concerns rise over bird flu in Southeast Wisconsin
Eileen Laffey, another local pet owner, shared her strategy for keeping her dogs safe.
“Some pets are real explorers and they do like to get into everything, so I think it's better to be aware and be cautious,” she said.
Laffey always keeps her dogs on a leash to prevent them from encountering potential hazards. Additionally, she ensures her cats stay indoors, recognizing the risks posed to outdoor cats.
A veterinarian confirmed that cats are indeed at risk, especially if they consume infected birds or raw food diets that contain contaminated animals.
Pet owners are urged to be vigilant and watch forsymptoms of illness, which may include fever, lethargy, low appetite, difficulty breathing, discharge from eyes and nose, and neurological signs like tremors, seizures, lack of coordination, or blindness.
More Information: https://www.avma.org/resources-tools/animal-health-and-welfare/animal-health/avian-influenza/avian-influenza-companion-animals
“Knowing those signs can make all the difference,” Laffey said. “To know that it’s in our everyday environment, it's something I want to be aware of and look into.”
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.