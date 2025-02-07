MILWAUKEE — For Vidal Martinez, a daily stroll at South Shore Park with his dog Thor has always been a highlight.

“I love the park. He grew up here. I love it,” said Martinez.

Mike Beiermeister Vidal Martinez

However, recent news about mysterious bird deaths along the shores of Lake Michigan near Chicago has put a damper on their outings.

The Milwaukee County Zoo recently closed its aviary building as a precaution due to suspected avian illnesses.

TMJ4 also found mysterious bird deaths at Bradford Beach and South Shore Park.

Mike Beiermeister Dead duck at Bradford Beach

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/milwaukee-county-zoo-closes-aviary-for-foreseeable-future-over-bird-flu-concerns

As a result, Martinez is now on high alert.

“I've noticed dead birds around. It’s a big concern,” he explained.

Mike Beiermeister Dead duck at South Shore Park

While veterinarians indicate that the risk of illness to dogs remains low, they caution that pets can still become infected through contact with infected birds or their droppings, particularly from species such as geese, ducks, and gulls.

Watch: Pet owners share worries as concerns rise over bird flu in Southeast Wisconsin

Neighbors weigh in on bird flu concerns in Milwaukee

Eileen Laffey, another local pet owner, shared her strategy for keeping her dogs safe.

“Some pets are real explorers and they do like to get into everything, so I think it's better to be aware and be cautious,” she said.

Mike Beiermeister Eileen Laffey

Laffey always keeps her dogs on a leash to prevent them from encountering potential hazards. Additionally, she ensures her cats stay indoors, recognizing the risks posed to outdoor cats.

A veterinarian confirmed that cats are indeed at risk, especially if they consume infected birds or raw food diets that contain contaminated animals.

Pet owners are urged to be vigilant and watch forsymptoms of illness, which may include fever, lethargy, low appetite, difficulty breathing, discharge from eyes and nose, and neurological signs like tremors, seizures, lack of coordination, or blindness.

More Information: https://www.avma.org/resources-tools/animal-health-and-welfare/animal-health/avian-influenza/avian-influenza-companion-animals

“Knowing those signs can make all the difference,” Laffey said. “To know that it’s in our everyday environment, it's something I want to be aware of and look into.”

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip