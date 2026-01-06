70-year-old crossing guard struck by vehicle near Pulaski High School

MILWAUKEE — A crossing guard was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle near Pulaski High School on Tuesday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
The crash happened around 7:49 a.m. near West Oklahoma Avenue and South 25th Street, when police said a driver going around another vehicle struck the crossing guard.
The crossing guard, a 70-year-old, was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown. Police said the driver remained on the scene and was cited for having no insurance.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
