Pedestrian killed in suspected drunk driving crash in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 57-year-old pedestrian.

It happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday near 91st and Hampton. According to the police, the driver of a vehicle lost control and hit a victim who was standing at a bus stop.

Officers say the driver then hit three more vehicles stopped at the lilght. The 25-year-old driver was taken into custody.

Officers say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

