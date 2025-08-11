Pedestrian killed in crash near 20th and Burnham in Milwaukee; driver arrested

MILWAUKEE — A 50-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Sunday.

According to police, the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday near 20th and Burnham, with the pedestrian succumbing to their injuries.

The identity of the pedestrian and the driver, who was arrested, have not been released.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office.

