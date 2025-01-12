Pedestrian hit by vehicle on N 76th St, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

MILWAUKEE — A 52-year-old pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the street on the 5600 block of N. 76th St. Saturday evening and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The 45-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested by the Milwaukee Police Department following the crash, according to a release.
It took place at about 5:25 p.m. when the vehicle was headed north on N. 76th St. and it hit the pedestrian who was trying to cross the street.
MPD is investigating the incident, and police have referred charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.