Pedestrian hit by vehicle on N 76th St, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

MILWAUKEE — A 52-year-old pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the street on the 5600 block of N. 76th St. Saturday evening and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 45-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested by the Milwaukee Police Department following the crash, according to a release.

It took place at about 5:25 p.m. when the vehicle was headed north on N. 76th St. and it hit the pedestrian who was trying to cross the street.

MPD is investigating the incident, and police have referred charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip