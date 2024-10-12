Paul Mecurio's interactive comedy show to hit Milwaukee in October

MILWAUKEE — Paul Mecurio, an Emmy-winning comedian known for working on The Late Show and the Daily Show, will bring his interactive comedy show 'Permission to Speak' to the Marcus Performing Arts Center on October 19.

The show boasts a unique experience where audience members can be called to the stage to talk about their lives with Mecurio.

Marcurio sat down with TMJ4's Cassandra McShephard on Milwaukee Tonight to discuss the upcoming performance. Check out the interview above!

