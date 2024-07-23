MILWAUKEE — Frustration continues at the airport as some Delta Airlines passengers struggle to reach their destination after a massive tech outage last week.

Most of the airlines recovered from the global outage. However, federal regulators are now investigating Delta Airlines' response and handling of the situation after receiving numerous complaints.

Lines at the ticket counters were not nearly as long as they were Friday, but some customers told TMJ4 News that they had been stranded in Wisconsin since Saturday.

Watch: Passengers frustrated over lingering disruptions with Delta Airlines

Passengers frustrated over lingering disruptions with Delta Airlines

Cindy Lueck loved her trip to Salt Lake City, but getting back to Wisconsin was another story.

"It was horrible," Lueck said.

TMJ4 News Cindy Lueck

Cindy and her husband were supposed to fly home Monday, but last week's tech outage turned their nonstop flight into delays, a cancellation, and an overnight layover in Minneapolis before finally landing in Milwaukee Tuesday afternoon.

"I don't know if I should eat first or sleep first because now I missed two meals and I haven't slept," Lueck said.

Delta Airlines says it's working 24/7 to restore operations and help customers. It offers reimbursement of eligible expenses like hotel, meal, or ground transportation.

However, travelers like Judy Becker say getting a hold of someone for help, is tricky.

"I was on the phone for an hour and 15 minutes without an answer so then we came down here," Becker explained.

TMJ4 News Judy Becker, trying to get home to California. To make another flight to San Francisco was supposed to fly out Monday.

Becker is trying to get home to California to help her daughter.

"It's really complicated for me. I'm not going on my cell phone for one thing. I'm not good at figuring things out like that but fortunately, my sister is so she's been very helpful," Becker stated.

Becker does not blame Delta for all of the issues but says trying to get a solution is disappointing.

"You just can't reach anybody anymore. I can't get the same customer service you've been able to," Becker added.

Delta Airlines is pushing people to its website where customers can fill out those reimbursement forms.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip