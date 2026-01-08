Parking structure collapses, leaving vehicles stuck in Milwaukee building

MILWAUKEE — A parking structure at the Empire Building apartment complex in Milwaukee collapsed Wednesday night, leaving vehicles damaged and stuck.

A TMJ4 crew at the scene described seeing four emergency vehicles, including a structural collapse support unit vehicle.

It does not appear that the building was evacuated, as people could be seen entering and exiting.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.

