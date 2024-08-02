PARKING FOR A PURPOSE: Wisconsin State Fair goers supporting Walk to End Alzheimer's by using parking lot

MILWAUKEE — Just outside Wisconsin State Fair Park, dozens of homes and businesses offer parking opportunities for various prices.

A majority are for-profit and can help attendees get even closer to the entrances.

Those attending have no shortage of options, including at the Wisconsin State Fair.

Just off 74th and Main St., a purple tent stands tall with volunteers waving flags, and signage for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s line the street.

For $20, cars can park in the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter lot at 7475 W. Main St.

100% of that $20 goes directly to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Milwaukee.

Cash and Venmo are accepted.

Volunteers help direct drivers into the lot while raising awareness for the disease and other dementias.

It’s a cause near and dear to Sue Dlouhy.

“I lost both of my parents to dementia,” said Sue. “My father had Alzheimer's disease and my mother had vascular dementia, so I'm very, very passionate about anything I can do to help raise money to find a cure.”

Mike Beiermeister Sue Dlouhy volunteers at the parking lot.

The $20 fee not only benefits research efforts but also goes to providing resources to those dealing with the disease right now.

“No matter how much money we raise, we’re just happy to be out here spreading the word,” said Amanda Armstrong Gabert, Walk to End Alzheimer’s Director.

It’s a disease that Jeff Dlouhy aims to educate others about, even if it’s just by helping people park their cars.

“I enjoy working with people and helping people out,” said Jeff. “That is what it's all about.”

Mike Beiermeister Jeff Dlouhy helps volunteer at the parking lot.

For the past decade, volunteers like Jeff and Sue have braved the summer conditions to help people park while supporting a cause important to them.

They see familiar faces and new ones, like Lexi and Gene from Green Bay, who had no idea they’d be donating on Thursday.

“We're glad our money goes to a good purpose and not just somebody else's pocket,” said Lexi.

Mike Beiermeister Gene & Lexi are from Green Bay. They parked their car at the parking lot.

Last year, due to a bridge outage nearby, volunteers helped raise $40,000. Armstrong Gabert said they have averaged between $25,000 and $30,000 since the organization started offering this parking over 10 years ago.

The hours are Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

State Fair Park is just across 76th St.

"We are kind of a hidden gem, so I hope more people find out about us," said Armstrong Gabert.

Mike Beiermeister Amanda Armstrong Gabert is the director of the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Milwaukee County.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Milwaukee County takes place on Sunday, September 15, at Henry Maier Festival Park in Milwaukee.

Learn more here: 2024 Walk to End Alzheimer's in Milwaukee County, WI: Event Information | Walk to End Alzheimer's

