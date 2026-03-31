SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Milwaukee County Parks worker painted over politically targeted vandalism toward President Donald Trump and ICE in the Oak Creek Parkway Tuesday afternoon.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Security footage captures vandal targeting Trump supporter's South Milwaukee home
The cleanup comes more than a month after vulgar language and politically charged messaging were spray-painted on several trees in the parkway and on a woman's home in South Milwaukee.
Despite clear surveillance video, police have not been able to identify the suspect. Police believe the vandalism at the parkway and the home are connected.
"To desecrate these trees—it's pathetic," Kathy Krause said.
TMJ4 met Krause, who enjoys Milwaukee County Parks, while she was walking to a nearby event. She said she is a longtime lover of county parks and was furious about the vandalism.
"I'm mad. I'm mad as a hornet," Krause said.
The graffiti remained on the trees for more than a month, as rain failed to wash it away. Tuesday, a parks worker arrived to cover it up after TMJ4 contacted the county Tuesday morning about its plan to clean the messages.
Watch: Parkgoer relieved South Milwaukee vandalism painted over; suspect still at large
"We have enough graffiti. We don't like graffiti. Don't do that, people," Krause said.
Krause said people have the right to voice frustration, but not by vandalizing trees or someone's home.
The vandalism at Kathryn Butterfuss's home caused more than $1,000 in damage.
"They're taking it out on trees... my nerves... sad. It's very sad," Krause said.
Krause hopes the culprit is caught soon.
"This is just ridiculous. I hope they catch the person, and I hope she has to pay for this, because it's terrible," Krause said.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.