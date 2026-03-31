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Parkgoer relieved South Milwaukee vandalism painted over; suspect still at large

Park lover Kathy Krause is relieved political graffiti in Oak Creek Parkway was painted over. She hopes police catch the suspect they believe is tied to both this and a nearby home's vandalism.
Parkgoer relieved South Milwaukee vandalism painted over; suspect still at large
Vandalism
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SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Milwaukee County Parks worker painted over politically targeted vandalism toward President Donald Trump and ICE in the Oak Creek Parkway Tuesday afternoon.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Security footage captures vandal targeting Trump supporter's South Milwaukee home

The cleanup comes more than a month after vulgar language and politically charged messaging were spray-painted on several trees in the parkway and on a woman's home in South Milwaukee.

Milwaukee County Parks worker covering up the vandalism with spray paint.
Milwaukee County Parks worker covering up the vandalism with spray paint.

Despite clear surveillance video, police have not been able to identify the suspect. Police believe the vandalism at the parkway and the home are connected.

"To desecrate these trees—it's pathetic," Kathy Krause said.

Kathy Krause looks at the covered up vandalism in the Oak Creek Parkway.
Kathy Krause looks at the covered up vandalism in the Oak Creek Parkway.

TMJ4 met Krause, who enjoys Milwaukee County Parks, while she was walking to a nearby event. She said she is a longtime lover of county parks and was furious about the vandalism.

"I'm mad. I'm mad as a hornet," Krause said.

Trees spray painted over
A Milwaukee County Parks worker spray painted over the vandalism to trees.

The graffiti remained on the trees for more than a month, as rain failed to wash it away. Tuesday, a parks worker arrived to cover it up after TMJ4 contacted the county Tuesday morning about its plan to clean the messages.

Watch: Parkgoer relieved South Milwaukee vandalism painted over; suspect still at large

Parkgoer relieved South Milwaukee vandalism painted over; suspect still at large

"We have enough graffiti. We don't like graffiti. Don't do that, people," Krause said.

Krause said people have the right to voice frustration, but not by vandalizing trees or someone's home.

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Security camera footage captures the moment a woman dumps trash in front of her garage door.

The vandalism at Kathryn Butterfuss's home caused more than $1,000 in damage.

Kathryn Butterfuss showing the cleaning she had to do on her garage door.
Kathryn Butterfuss showing the cleaning she had to do on her garage door.

"They're taking it out on trees... my nerves... sad. It's very sad," Krause said.

Krause hopes the culprit is caught soon.

"This is just ridiculous. I hope they catch the person, and I hope she has to pay for this, because it's terrible," Krause said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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Meet your Northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
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Meet your Southern Milwaukee County reporter: Makaylah Chavez