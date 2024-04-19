Parents put a pause to MPS board meeting following tense public comment

Tense moments dominated Wednesday night's MPS board meeting. The meeting was paused midway through following passionate testimony from parents and community members.

The majority of people were there because of one item at the end of the agenda: the possible investigation into complaints against a board member.

Parents in the room tell TMJ4 their presence was in support of one particular board member: "We're here for Aisha Carr," said parent Shelia Dodd.

An item on the agenda said the board is "taking possible action on the initiation of an investigation of concerns and complaints regarding a board member."

It hasn't been confirmed which director that item is referring to, but those in the audience believe the District Four representative, Aisha Carr, is at the center.

One parent saying, "Whoever votes against director Carr, or does anything against her, I will actively vote against you and unite to have you ousted."

Carr is one of few board members who have been openly opposed to the $252 million MPS referendum that passed in the April 2nd election.

Support for her has prompted a community group to request additional investigations into six other board directors.

"We have a derelict school board who is trying to shut out the representative for the Northside, which is disenfranchising the voters of the Northside," said Beverly Hamilton-Williams.

Carr abstained from all but two votes during the meeting Wednesday night.

The item referencing the board member investigation made its way into a closed session at the end of the meeting.

TMJ4 reached out to Director Carr for confirmation that she is the subject of the investigation and MPS representatives for comment and have not heard back.

