Parents of 4-year-old Milwaukee boy shot and killed to appear in court

MILWAUKEE — The parents of a 4-year-old boy who was shot and killed in his Milwaukee home are scheduled to appear in court Thursday for their preliminary hearings.

Ralph M. Taylor III was shot earlier this month in the Northridge Lakes neighborhood. He was found dead inside a bedroom, according to a report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Parents charged in death of 4-year-old son shot at Milwaukee home

The father, Ralph Taylor, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a criminal complaint filed Sunday, July 13.

The mother, Casandra Taylor, was charged with neglecting a child with consequence of death and straw purchasing of a firearm.

Prosecutors say witnesses reported that Ralph and Casandra were arguing about the father's lack of proper care for the child. They say he allegedly broke her computer and then grabbed the child by the arm and took him upstairs to a bedroom.

Watch: Parents charged in death of 4-year-old son shot at Milwaukee home

Parents charged in death of 4-year-old son shot at Milwaukee home

According to the complaint, after witnesses heard a gunshot, they found the bedroom door locked, with Casandra and another witness allegedly banging on the door for several minutes before Ralph opened it.

An autopsy revealed a "perfectly rectangular shape" of damage to the child’s front upper gums and teeth, consistent with the firearm being inserted inside the child's mouth, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors say Ralph initially claimed to police that a bullet came through an open window and struck the child. However, when confronted with the evidence, Ralph allegedly changed his story, claiming the child found the gun under the pillow and shot himself.

Both parents are scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m., according to court records.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip