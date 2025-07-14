Parents charged in death of 4-year-old son shot at Milwaukee home

MILWAUKEE — The parents of a 4-year-old who was shot and killed last week were charged Monday in the boy’s death.

The child, Ralph M. Taylor III, was pronounced dead after being shot at his family’s home just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 10, near 75th and Northridge Lakes.

The child was found dead inside a bedroom, according to a report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner.

Charges Filed

Ralph Taylor has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. Casandra Taylor was charged with neglecting a child with consequence of death and straw purchasing of a firearm, according to a criminal complaint filed Sunday, July 13.

Both parents were arrested Friday by police.

Alleged conflicting accounts and Evidence

According to the complaint, prosecutors say Ralph initially claimed to police that a bullet came through an open window and struck the child.

He also allegedly told police that there were no weapons in the home, which ended up being a lie, with investigators recovering a Glock Model 17 semi-automatic pistol wrapped in plastic bags in a storage container, according to the complaint.

Witness Reports

Prosecutors say witnesses reported that Ralph and Casandra were arguing about the father’s lack of proper care for the child, where they say he allegedly broke her computer, and then grabbed the child by the arm and took him upstairs to a bedroom.

According to the complaint, after witnesses heard a gunshot, they found the bedroom door locked, with Casandra and another witness allegedly banging on the door for several minutes before Ralph opened it.

Autopsy Results

An autopsy revealed a "perfectly rectangular shape" of damage to RT's front upper gums and teeth consistent with the firearm being inserted inside the child’s mouth, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors say when confronted with the evidence, Ralph allegedly changed his story, claiming the child found the gun under the pillow and shot himself.

Witnesses told investigators that Ralph regularly threatened to "shoot everyone in the home."

According to the complaint, Ralph has multiple prior felony convictions, including a 2012 conviction for possession of a firearm by a felon. He also has a 2011 conviction for burglary.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

