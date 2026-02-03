Palmyra vets say gesture to honor VA nurses with roses in wake of Minneapolis shooting was denied by VA

PALMYRA, Wis. — A Milwaukee-area veteran couple says they were blocked by the Department of Veterans Affairs from donating flowers to nurses at the Zablocki VA Medical Center, despite wanting to show appreciation for the care they received.

Ed and Deborah Meisner, both veterans, purchased 144 silk roses to give to nurses at the Milwaukee VA facility. Ed Meisner has received years of care at the center and developed a deep appreciation for the nursing staff.

"They are wonderful people; they take care of us. You would not believe the care you could get at the VA for a veteran," Ed Meisner said.

The couple's gesture was inspired by learning that Alex Pretti, who was killed by federal agents in Minneapolis, worked as a nurse at a VA facility in Minnesota.

"We're not able to go to Minneapolis, but we are able to go to the Zablocki center," Ed Meisner said.

"That was our mission to just say thank you," he said.

However, after attempting to coordinate the donation, the Meisners say they were denied by VA officials.

"They said 'no, they won't let us do this' and I said is this because of the recent events of Washington saying we couldn't do anything. They alluded to the fact that was what the cause was," Ed Meisner said.

TMJ4 reached out to the VA for clarification on why the Meisners were denied.

In an emailed response, a spokesperson wrote the "Veterans Health Administration has had a national policy in place for years that generally prohibits the acceptance of gifts for employees."

According to the VA employee handbook, employees cannot accept gifts from claimants or beneficiaries of the VA, or individuals or firms doing business or having contractual relations with the VA.

The Meisners argue this policy doesn't apply to their situation. Despite their disappointment, the couple says they will continue looking for ways to express their gratitude.

"We're going to make it a point letting them know how much we appreciate them," Deborah Meisner said.

