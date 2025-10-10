Packers legend Donald Driver to speak at SHARP Literacy’s A Novel Event

MILWAUKEE — Green Bay Packers legend and children’s book author Donald Driver will bring his A-game to SHARP Literacy’s annual “A Novel Event” to inspire and entertain more than 500 expected guests who support SHARP’s critical education mission.

TMJ4 anchor Susan Kim is set to emcee the event being held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28t at the Baird Center.

Donald Driver, Green Bay Packers all-time leading receiver, Super Bowl Champion, and author of three children’s books, will deliver the keynote address and participate in a Q&A session at the annual fundraiser.

Similar to “Quickie,” the lead character in Drivers’ books, many of SHARP Literacy’s elementary students face overwhelming odds in school and life. Through its STEAM-based (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) programming, SHARP strengthens critical thinking, problem-solving and communication skills, and helps students overcome challenges as they build a foundation for academic success.

“Whatever happens on the football field is fleeting, but a strong education will stay with kids forever,” said Driver. “We know that not all children are provided the same learning opportunities and SHARP helps to bridge that gap so that kids can reach their full potential. I believe strongly in the work that SHARP is doing in our schools and am honored to be a part of the team.”

At the event, the Naleid family will receive the Literacy Champion Award for their longstanding personal and corporate support of SHARP’s programs and events. Brittany Lopez Naleid, SHARP Board Member, will accept the award on behalf of the family.

Komatsu will also receive a Literacy Champion Award for their commitment to SHARP’s mission of improving the lives of urban elementary students. Cathy Stagmer, Komatsu’s Manager of Global Social Responsibility, will accept the award on behalf of the company.

The event will also feature a seated dinner, voice auction and paddle raise. Guests attending the fundraiser are encouraged to come “Fan Casual” by wearing their favorite sports jersey in celebration of the event.

Individual tickets for the event are $300 for standard and $350 for VIP. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling 414-410-3205.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip