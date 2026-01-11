Packers fans left heartbroken as Bears fans celebrate playoff victory

MILWAUKEE — One of the oldest rivalries in the NFL took center stage Saturday night as the Chicago Bears eliminated the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears defeated the Packers 31-27 in a game that left Milwaukee establishments filled with disappointed home fans and celebrating visitors.

"I'm sad. I was sitting next to a Bears fan all night. Went into the fourth quarter with a big lead, but I feel like it was terrible time management, and a lot of missed cues that could've been prevented," Randy Fisher said.

"It was a good season considering all the injuries we had, but tough loss."

TMJ4 News Randy Fisher and Fred Ballenger

At Who's on Third downtown, the atmosphere changed as the game progressed. Confident Packers territory became a mix of quiet home fans and celebrating Bears supporters.

"Our bars are divided. One side of the bartenders are Bears fans, and the other side are die-hard Packers fans, so we have north and south sides here," said Bailee Gustafson, general manager of Who's on Third.

The loss hit Packers fans hard, especially after high expectations entering the season.

"We were projected as Super Bowl favorites. We didn't live up to those expectations," said Alex Christian of Wauwatosa.

For many, win or lose, the team carries a deeper meaning.

"This Packers sweatshirt and this jacket were my grandpa's. He passed away five years ago, so in honor of him," Kelly Brick said. "Watching all the games with him when I was younger, it's nostalgic for me."

TMJ4 News Friends Junior Schultz and Kelly Brick.



For Bears fans like Fred Ballenger of Milwaukee, the victory represented something deeper than just a playoff win.

"It was a great season, a great game. I give all props to the Packers and the fans. They put up a good effort, but the better team won today,” Ballenger said.

While the Bears advance and the Packers' season ends, the bond between fans and their teams - and the rivalry that defines them - continues long after the final whistle.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.