Packers fans celebrate Micah Parsons in green and gold despite tie in Dallas

MILWAUKEE — Even with a 40-40 tie against the Cowboys, Packers fans filled Milwaukee bars and backyards with excitement for Micah Parsons in green and gold.

At the Matthews’ home, the family set up a giant screen in the backyard and watched together.

The anticipation grew for the Matthews family as Parsons took the field.

“When they were facing problems and he asked for a trade, right away I said, ‘We have to get him’. Then, all of a sudden, it happened. Now here we are, the big night, playing the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas,” Calvin Matthew said,

TMJ4 News Sydnee Matthew, Calvin Matthew, and Tequila Matthew.

But not everyone in the backyard cheered for the Packers.

Ariel Kinslow and Xavier Munoz wore Cowboys blue.

“When you’re a loyal fan, it doesn’t matter where you are — you’re still going to represent your team,” Munoz said.

TMJ4 News Ariel Kinlow and Xavier Muñoz.

Regardless of which team they cheered for, family members shared that the game brought them together to heal after a recent tragedy.

“This gives us a time to get together, to love on each other, love family, and it's a happy occasion,” Tequila Matthew smiled.

TMJ4 News Montreal Perkins.

Near the end of the game, Packers fan Montreal Perkins was on the edge of his seat at a bar downtown.

“I was pacing back and forth, but thank goodness we didn’t lose, and it was a draw. Hopefully, we can see down the line and break this tie,” Perkins said.

For him, the tie game only increased his excitement that Parsons is now part of the Packers.

“That was still a great trade. Micah is going to break through. Just seeing him here in Green Bay with the jersey, I’m going to keep the hype up .”

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip