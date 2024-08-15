Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office joins gun safekeeping program to help people in crisis, veteran reacts

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office has joined a growing number of local agencies in serving veterans struggling with thoughts of harm.

The "Live Today -- Put It Away" program offers an option for veterans and others to voluntarily and temporarily have a safe place to keep their guns.

It is something that veteran Mark Flower says could make a huge difference.

Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office joins gun safekeeping program, veteran reacts

Flower grew up in the Milwaukee area and served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. These days he is focused on offering hope by working on suicide prevention with the Captain John D. Mason Veteran Peer Outreach Program.

"Even 15, 20 years ago I couldn't have imagined doing what I do today," Flower said.

He cares deeply about his work and wants veterans to see that there are health solutions to the challenges they face.

"I've lost friends. I also understand how those friends could have gotten lost because there was a time I was lost," Flower stated referring to his previous struggles with thoughts of suicide.

Currently, the "Live Today -- Put It Away" program has 52 partners in Wisconsin.

Coordinators say so far 48 guns have been reported as held.

"I just figured that's 48 lives saved. That's how I kind of ride on this as a success, because even if we would save one life to me, oh we succeeded," Flower responded.

Flower says the statewide goal is to have two locations in every county where people have this option.

"More veterans if they could understand how this thing works they'd probably use it," Flower added.

Flower cares so deeply about his work that he is careful to avoid phrases that could stigmatize the challenges his peers face. He is open about his journey in hopes others will see there is always a healthy solution.

"As long as I try to be helpful try to be a little humility, and life seems to be ok," Flower said.

Click here for information on the program and participating locations.

