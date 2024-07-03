Our Next Generation's summer program uses family values, academics, and a holistic approach to uplift Milwaukee's youth. The current summer program trains 50 kids a day to become tomorrow's leaders.
"It's fun here; we can let out our fears and be confident," says Kacey Lachay Pope White, a student of ONG.
Kacey is just 9 years old. She wants to be a dancer, singer, and hairstylist but also understands the importance of her education.
"The people who work here do all of this for us; they help us with math and reading," says Lachay Pope White.
This isn't your typical summer program. As soon as I entered the center, I could sense the structure, discipline, and respect instilled in these local youth. ONG puts academics first but also finds learning opportunities outside of the classroom.
VIDEO: 'Our Next Generation' sees possibilities in every young person
"Our kids need to understand what is going on in the spaces around them. My babies get to sit down face-to-face with doctors, lawyers, and chefs," says La Toya Sikes, the President and CEO of Our Next Generation.
The intentional programming the students receive is preparing them for the world.
"It's matured me. I've been here since I was little. It keeps my mind sharp. We have a class on Mondays and Wednesdays that teaches us about healthy and unhealthy relationships," says Genesis Jones, an ONG 8th-grade student.
ONG collaborates with community organizations, providing opportunities, field outings, and learning experiences. ONG sees possibilities in every young person.
"When we are here, we know we are changing lives for the better every single day," says Sikes.
Students like Zaniya Love came through the program as a child. She's now in college out of state but returns home every summer to give back.
"They've been with me every step of the way. Having a space like this in this community is really helpful," says Zaniya Love.
Zaniya now leads other boys and girls like her to follow their dreams.
"The name is Our Next Generation. You can see these young people coming up; soon they will be in my shoes," says Love.
"There aren't a lot of programs where you can start, complete, and see transformative progress in the kids that are served. We see that here," says Sikes.
To volunteer or donate to Our Next Generation's mission, visit this website:
