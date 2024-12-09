One taken to Froedtert to treat a gunshot wound Sunday evening

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken to Froedtert Hospital to treat a gunshot wound on the 2300 block of N. 17th St. Sunday evening, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

MFD was called to the scene at about 5:45 p.m. According to MFD, there were no other reported injuries.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information but did not receive an immediate response.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip