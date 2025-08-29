One person injured in three-car crash near 91st and Good Hope in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 67-year-old was injured following a three-car crash in Milwaukee early Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near 91st Street and Good Hope Road.

According to police, a car was making a left turn when it was struck by another car and also collided with a third vehicle.

Police said the impact caused one of the cars to flip.

The driver of that car, a 67-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip