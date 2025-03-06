Watch Now
One person injured in shooting near 14th and Finn in Milwaukee

Police said the shooting left a 23-year-old in the hospital with serious injuries.
MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting.

The shooting happened at 8:20 p.m. near 14th and Finn on Wednesday, March 5, according to Milwaukee police.

The 23-year-old victim was taken to the hospital. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

