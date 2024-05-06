One person hurt after armed robbery near Humboldt and Wright

One person is hurt after an armed robbery near Humboldt and Wright in Milwaukee.
Police say it happened just after midnight on Monday morning — TMJ4 crews arrived on the scene shortly after.
We've learned a 34-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital — they are expected to be okay.
Officers are looking for a suspect and investigating what lead up to the shooting.
Anyone with any information should call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444
