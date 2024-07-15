One person dead after vehicle found submerged underwater at Bender Park

OAK CREEK, Wisc. — One person is dead after being pulled from a submerged vehicle at the Bender Park boat launch on Saturday.

According to the Oak Creek Fire Department, the Oak Creek Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle submerged in the water at around 10:55 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.

The vehicle was located approximately 50 feet from the boat launch in 8-10 feet of water by the fire department.

Oak Creek Fire Department personnel removed one occupant from the vehicle. It was determined that the occupant was deceased.

It's unclear how long the vehicle or the occupant had been underwater.

The Milwaukee Fire Department’s Dive Team searched the water surrounding the submerged vehicle and did not locate anyone else.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.

