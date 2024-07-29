Watch Now
One person dead after shooting near 86th and Good Hope in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near 86th and Good Hope Sunday night.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not verified the victim's identity yet and are looking for an unknown subject.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

